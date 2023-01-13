Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union

LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College.
And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
After a slight slip up against St. Katherine’s on Dec. 29, the Pioneers have won three in a row and improved their overall record to 14-1 following a convincing 100-69 victory over PUC, Thursday evening at the Pioneer Event Center.
UAV holds an 8-1 record in the Cal Pac standings and a two-game lead against UC Merced and Cal Maritime.
“This was an important game for us,” UAV’s Andrew Lewis said. “This game was about us. This was about us being sharp and being crisp. We were able to get a big lead in the first half from the starters and the bench did the rest. Our main goal today was to let everybody play and let everybody get minutes and shots up.”
Lewis led UAV, which shot 55 percent for the game, with 16 points and finished with three rebounds and three assists. The Pioneers had six players score in double figures. Elias Ezenekwe and Michael Hayes each scored 12 points. Hayes had eight rebounds and three assists and Ezenekwe added three rebounds and three assists.
In the first 3½ minutes of the first half, UAV opened with a 13-5 run. From there, it never let up. Lewis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team a 22-7 and 25-9 lead, respectively.
A steal by Lavontay Ott and layup on the other end gave UAV a 29-9 lead with 8:40 remaining. Another steal and reverse layup by Ezenekwe helped extend the lead to 44-20, later in the half.
UAV’s bench outscored PUC’s, 40-21, led by Virgil Mahoney and Alyion Stubbs, who each finished with 11 points. Mahoney added four rebounds and Stubbs had five steals.
UAV’s stingy full-court pressure defense forced PUC (1-16, 1-8) to commit 21 turnovers.
“We’re back in our rhythm,” said UAV’s Arik Nicholas, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. “We’re back in our flow. I thought we played well tonight. I thought we still could’ve played better. We know we have to step up our game even more. We can’t slack right now. It’s always good to get the ‘W.’”
Nicholas was one of the players who dominated the inside. UAV outscored PUC, 60-21, in points in the paint. UAV also held a 47-32 rebound advantage.
The second half was much like the first. A dunk by Hayes extended UAV’s lead to 59-34 early on. Later in the half, Nicholas converted the old-fashioned 3-point play as his team led 76-47 midway through. An acrobatic layup by Stubbs gave UAV an 82-49 lead.
WOMEN
UAV 96, PUC 47
Chinna Fair led UAV (11-6, 8-1) with 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals as the Pioneers rolled Pacific Union College.
UAV’s defense forced PUC (0-16, 0-9) into 40 turnovers, 14 of those coming in the first half after UAV built a 34-9 lead. PUC’s first field goal of the game came in the second quarter with 5½ minutes remaining.
Janae Turner had 14 points and six rebounds for UAV. Teammates Cypree Stevens and Deshaunna Walker added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
UAV had 12 of its 13 rostered players score at least two points. Jordan Rogers-McAdams had eight points, six steals and four assists.
