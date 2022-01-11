The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team dropped its second straight California Pacific Conference game with an 80-66 loss, Monday, at the University of Saint Katherine.
Tyler Murrell and Arik Nicholas scored 21 points apiece to lead the Pioneers (8-11, 0-2 Cal Pac). Derrick Green added 13 points.
Kody Clovet scored a game-high 30 points with six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block for St. Katherine (5-6, 1-0).
UAV travels to Simpson University for a 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
