Pioneers cruise to opening victory in tournament

LANCASTER — You could tell it was the first game of the season.
Especially in the first quarter.
But when the University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team finally settled down, at times it played as if were in midseason form.
The Pioneers outscored Life Pacific University by 11 points in the second quarter and cruised in the season opener, 76-42, in the opener of the annual Pioneer Classic, Friday night at the Pioneer Event Center.
“It’s good to get the first one out of the way,” UAV head coach Deon Price said. “We’ve been going at it (conditioning) since September. It’s good to see new faces other than ours at practice. I saw a lot of good and bad things out there, so they balanced out. A win is tough, no matter what the level, so it’s good to get the win.”
The Pioneers (1-0) were led by Chinna Fair, who returned to UAV after a two-year hiatus, who finished with 14 points. Fair, who last played for the Pioneers in the 2019-2020 season, also added four rebounds. Kellymar Ramirez finished with a near double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.
“We got the butterflies out and we’ll come back better tomorrow. We found out what we need to work on,” Fair said. “I thought we played pretty good. We saw some good things, but we have a long way to go. It’s the little things we need to work on.”
UAV led 21-15 after the first quarter and promptly went on a 9-2 run including a 3-pointer by Jordan Rogers-McAdams. That was followed by a steal and layup by Krystin Allen to lead 33-18. Allen followed that up with a jumper to take a 35-18 lead.
“For the first game, I thought we played good. We’re still connecting because we have a lot of new players. We haven’t played together in a long time,” Ramirez said. “Each game I know we’re start connecting more. It’s good to get this one out of the way. Last year, we didn’t have the best season.”
The Pioneers led 45-28 at halftime.
“We’ll celebrate this one for a few minutes and then get ready for the next one,” Price said. “I’m excited for the process.”
UAV will host Hope International in Day 2 of the tournament.
Fair completed the old fashioned 3-point play in the third quarter to extend the lead to 50-28. A 3-pointer by Cypree Stevens put the Pioneers up 59-36 midway through the third quarter.
The only chink in the Pioneers armor was shooting 7-of-41 from 3-point range. However, UAV’s stingy full court press defense forced the Warriors (0-1) to commit 33 turnovers. The Pioneers also outrebound Life Pacific, 45-31.
“If we can get the 3-ball to go, we’ll even be more exciting,” Price said. “I’m excited to see our growth.”
