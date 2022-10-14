Pioneers can’t overcome sluggishness in 3-0 loss

LANCASTER — It was a riddle that nobody in the Pioneer Event Center could solve, let alone the host team, the University of Antelope Valley women’s volleyball team.
Lethargy? Maybe. Boredom? Quite possibly. Mental fatigue setting in? Very likely.
Whatever the case, there was no special serum or antidote that the Pioneers could have taken that would have fixed the sluggishness of their 3-0 loss to Simpson University on Thursday night.
Just ask them and they’ll tell you.
“They were very mental tonight. I’m at a loss,” UAV head coach Gracie Steidley said. “We gave them their usual motivational speech before the match and it didn’t work.”
Added Pioneers middle blocker Alaysha Grissette: “We weren’t focused. Everybody seemed to be playing for themselves. We weren’t playing as a team.”
“We tend to psyche ourselves out,” setter Infinity Laufou said. “We get in our own heads.”
In the end, UAV couldn’t get itself going and was swept by Simpson University, falling to the Redhawks, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11, at the PEC Center.
“We just didn’t want it as much as the other team,” Grissette said. “But everything today is flushed and tomorrow (against UC-Merced) is a whole new day.
“We don’t know how to flip the switch and shake things off. In the third set it was kind of embarrassing and gut-wrenching. Sometimes we go into matches thinking we have a lot to lose, but we should go in thinking we have nothing to lose.”
Grissette was huge defensively for UAV (2-11, 1-10) as she finished with four blocks. She also added one kill. Teammates Kenadie La Sage and Danielle Milo finished with two blocks each. Milo and Tiari Hookano led the Pioneers with four kills each. Sweetheart Salevao and Janae Moore each finished with three kills.
“They did well here and there and in spurts. They look exhausted out there,” Steidley said. “Usually they do a good job of responding. I know they’ll bounce back. I thought the front row and middles carried us today. If we cleaned up a few things like our passing, it would have been a different game.”
The Pioneers really never got in a rhythm. While UAV scored one or two points at a time, Simpson (5-14, 5-6) reeled off points in bunches; five, sex, seven points in a row. The Redhawks held a slim 12-10 lead in the first set but rallied to win 13 of the final 18 points to take the first set.
Simpson took control of the second set and took a 15-8 lead. The Redhawks closed the second with a 7-0 run to take a commanding, 2-0 lead.
“It seems like we go downhill in the second and third sets. We don’t remember where our focus is, and we have to remember that,” Laufou said. “This game enough should be motivation to us. We’ve been through a hard year, but we have the talent. I hope tomorrow we can bring the fire to the court, individually.”
The Pioneers host UC-Merced tonight at 7pm and on Saturday they wrap up their home stand against Pacific Union College at 8 p.m.
