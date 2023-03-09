Pioneers can’t douse Firestorm

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team’s playoff run came to an end in the second round of the Liston Quadrant in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday at Arizona Christian.
The Pioneers (26-3), ranked No. 8 in the quadrant, lost to No. 1 Arizona Christian 92-73.
The Firestorm (26-5) led the entire game, taking a 44-31 lead into the break. They were able to maintain a double-digit lead over the Pioneers, who were not able to get closer than within nine points, with efficient shooting.
Arizona Christian shot 50% from the field, while UAV shot just 39.7%.
The Firestorm also had the edge in rebounds, out-rebounding the Pioneers 44-31.
The Firestorm hit two 3-pointers early and jumped out to a 14-4 lead after six minutes. UAV responded, cutting the deficit to six at 14-8, but the Pioneers would never get closer the rest of the game.
Late in the first half, UAV’s Andrew Lewis gave his squad some momentum by connecting from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to 11, 38-27, with 3:08 left, and a pair of Lewis free throws a minute later made it a nine-point game, 38-29. But, ACU closed out the half with a 6-2 spurt for the 44-31 advantage going into the intermission.
UAV ramped up the defensive pressure in the second half, forcing a total of 15 turnovers, seven from steals, but still could not contain the Firestorm offense and never got closer than 13 points.
Lewis led four Pioneers who scored in double figures for the game, netting all 10 of his free throws to finish with 21 points. Aaris Bonds had an all-around strong outing, scoring 15 points (including 3-of-6 3-pointers), grabbing a game-high nine rebounds and blocking five shots.
Elias Ezenekwe finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers and Michael Hayes added 10 points and four rebounds
Arizona Christian’s Dennis Flowers III scored a game-high 29 points and added four rebounds and two steals.
ACU advances to the final site in Kansas City, Mo., for the Round of 16, March 13-18, at Municipal Auditorium.
UAV closes out the 2022-23 campaign with a stellar 26-3 overall record. The Pioneers became the first team in California Pacific Conference history to go undefeated in conference play, and they did it by setting a new single-season standard for league wins with 20.
