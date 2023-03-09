 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Men’s College Basketball | NAIA Second Round: Arizona Christian 92, UAV 73

Pioneers can’t douse Firestorm

UAV eliminated from NAIA Tournament in second round

  • 0
UAV men's basketball

TAJUAN NETTERVILLE PHOTOGRAPHY via UAV

University of Antelope Valley senior guard Andrew Lewis (1) shoots the ball in a game earlier this season at the Pioneer Event Center. Lewis led the Pioneers with 21 points on Wednesday in a 92-73 loss to Arizona Christian in the second round of the NAIA Tournament in Glendale, Ariz.

 

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team’s playoff run came to an end in the second round of the Liston Quadrant in the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday at Arizona Christian.

The Pioneers (26-3), ranked No. 8 in the quadrant, lost to No. 1 Arizona Christian 92-73.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.