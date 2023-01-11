The return of the Valley Press Pigskin Horrorscope contest was bigger than ever as we had an extra week due to the NFL’s expanded regular season.

Our final, Week 19 winner was Valerie Bankhead, who also won Week 18, as she went 13-3 and guessed 682 for total points for all teams. The total of entries for last week was 72 and the total points scored was 660.

