The return of the Valley Press Pigskin Horrorscope contest was bigger than ever as we had an extra week due to the NFL’s expanded regular season.
Our final, Week 19 winner was Valerie Bankhead, who also won Week 18, as she went 13-3 and guessed 682 for total points for all teams. The total of entries for last week was 72 and the total points scored was 660.
In our Pigskin Pros contest, Metro Floors’ Sean Rydell won with a record of 245-110-2, followed by Keith Wood of Reflections Sports and Collectibles at 235-120-2.
Andrew Marroquin of Tacos El Superior and Coach’s was third (222-133-2), Valley Auto’s Antonio Robinson finished fourth (205-150-2) and Casa Gutierrez’s Louis Alcala was fifth (193-162-2).
Among our Valley Press participants, Sheri Arnold of legals won with a 237-118-2 record, followed by sports writer Alan Hendry (235-120-2) and sports editor Merisa Jensen (225-130-2).
Throughout the 19 weeks of play, there were 1,121 participants.
Here are all of the winners from Week 1-19.
Week 1: Roger Rydell, Lancaster
Week 2: Cali Rydell, Lancaster
Week 3: Allina Rydell, Lancaster
Week 4: Kerry S. Boswell, Mojave
Week 5: Dennis Porter, Lancaster
Week 6: Joe Evans, Palmdale
Week 7: Alex Olivarez, Lancaster
Week 8: Robyn Young, Palmdale
Week 9: Armando Guzman Jr., Palmdale
Week 10: Debbie Donley, Pearblossom
Week 11: Larry Beem, Lancaster
Week 12: Jeff Brax, Lancaster
Week 13: Sue Brax, Lancaster
Week 14: Josh Davis, Lancaster
Week 15: Shaun Green, Pearblossom
Week 16: Sue Brax, Lancaster
Week 17: Mackenzie Rush, Lancaster
Week 18: Valerie Bankhead, Lancaster
Week 19: Valerie Bankhead, Lancaster
Thank you to everyone who participated and congratulations to our winners.
Hope to see you again next football season.
