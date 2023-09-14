Ball State Georgia Football

Associated Press

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass behind the blocking of offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) against Ball State, Saturday, in Athens, Ga.

 

 John Bazemore

Expect some weirdness this weekend in college football.

With no games matching ranked teams, and what is shaping up to be a monster Saturday on the horizon, you might look at the schedule and think it’s a good time to get a little yard work in. Maybe run some errands.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.