Pick Six Freshman to Watch Football

OC Register via AP

UCLA freshman Dante Moore watches an NCAA college football practice, Aug. 2, in Los Angeles. Moore is battling for the quarterback spot. A five-star rating from recruiting services guarantees little in some programs, such as UCLA. Coach Chip Kelly says freshman quarterback Moore will have to win the job against Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and last year's backup, Ethan Garbers.

 David Crane

As one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year’s class of incoming freshmen, Dante Moore might have been thought of as a lock to start for UCLA.

Coach Chip Kelly isn’t making it so easy, not with transfer Collin Schlee from Kent State arriving on campus with ample starting experience, including against national champion Georgia, Washington and Oklahoma last year. Moore also will have to beat Ethan Garbers, the Bruins’ backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson last season.

