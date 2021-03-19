High Desert Phoenix Semi-Pro Adult Football is gearing up for its 12th season with tryouts this Saturday and March 27 at Marie Kerr Park, 39700 West 30th Street in Palmdale.
Signups will begin at 10 a.m. and the tryouts start at 11 a.m. COVID protocol is mandatory.
Those 18 and older wishing to try out are required to bring a white solid shirt, black shorts, football cleats, masks (mandatory) and a bottle of water.
The tryout fee is $35 cash. Photos will be taken and tryouts will be filmed.
The High Desert Phoenix are used to success on the field after winning the PCFC 2017 Championship and sre the longest lasting Semi-Pro Football Team in the Antelope Valley/High Desert area.
Norma Cook, the longest tenured female football owner in the state of California, started the team in 2009.
She said the team is looking for “local talented athletes trying to improve their skills to progress to the next level of football.” This includes paid semi-pro teams, the Canadian Football League, Arena Football, some colleges and the German Football League.
The Phoenix are also heavily involved in the community, donating food, clothes, toys and money to those in need, as well as working with veteran organizations.
For more information, call 661-524-6029 or visit www.highdesertphoenix.com.
