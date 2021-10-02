Phoenix holding canned food drive at tonight’s game

It’s been a tough 12th season for the High Desert Phoenix and owner Norma Cook.
Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, it took the local semi-professional team awhile to gather enough players for this season.
They finally picked up enough players for the year and have started the season 0-4.
As Cook was trying to help secure enough players, she was also dealing with the illness of her younger brother, who succumbed to his illness last Saturday, which also happened to be the first home game for the Phoenix.
“I was a basket case,” Cook said. “It was a little bit hard, but I continued because I knew I had this obligation to the league and to my players and staff.”
Despite all of the challenges this season, Cook is hoping things will start to look up in the second half of the season, starting tonight at 7 p.m. with the team’s second home game of the season against the West Coast Lions at Knight High School.
“I’m optimistic that the next four games should be good ones for the rest of the season,” Cook said.
Tonight’s game is High Desert’s annual food drive for Grace Resource Center. They will be collecting canned foods at the gate. Bringing three cans will knock the entrance fee to $8, while the regular gate admission is $10 (cash only).
Children 10 and under are free, along with senior Citizens 60 and over.
There will also be a raffle for two girls 20-inch bicycles donated by Grace Resource Center. Raffle tickets are $2.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle with tickets at just $1 each.
As it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Phoenix are also requesting their fans wear pink to the game.
Fans can also meet Cookie and Scoop from Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt and receive discounts for frozen yogurt.
A concession stand will be provided and no outside food or drink is allowed.
“We’re excited and we’re hoping that a lot of people come out (today),” Cook said. “Football is back. Outdoor activities are on the rise. We want to see our community come out and cheer for their semi-pro team.”
Cook, who is honored to be the longest tenured Hispanic female owner in the country for Semi-Pro Football, said the Phoenix’s new league, West Coast Football League will also be donating about 40 boxes of non-perishable foods to Jeremy Johnson of Grace Resource Center.
“This league seems to have more emphasis on zero tolerance and promoting the teams and what they do in their community,” Cook said. “So that’s better than what we had at the PCFC and UFAL.”
The food drive is something the Phoenix have done since the beginning of the organization in 2009.
For Cook, helping the community started with a personal story. Her daughter told her once that she didn’t have enough money to live on and went around asking her neighbors to donate their bottles and cans so she could recycle them to get money for baby formula and diapers. It was something she didn’t want to tell her parents, at the time.
Cook wants to make sure that other people’s children aren’t in the same predicament and she knew she could use her talented players to help out.
“It was like a little light bulb from God saying, ‘Hey you’ve got all these guys, what are you doing.’ … The first charity work that we started was with Grace Resources,” she said. “We’ve done the food drive, we’ve done the Christmas in July at the JetHawks’ stadium with them, we did the dinner.
“We’ve done numerous things and we just are going to continue to do that work because it’s so important that there’s not other daughters out there doing that.”
Cook and her players participate in community charity events throughout the season. The players love to help the community and, in return, the community has helped them.
This year, sponsor Dr. Snow Orthodontics donated custom mouth guards for all of the players. Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt has sponsored the team with funds and advertisement and with their mascots at each home game. And Knight High School has made it possible for the Phoenix to have a home field.
“We’ve had numerous people support us and, in turn, we support them and everyone else in the community,” Cook said. “Football isn’t just about the players on the field, it has to be about what they build with their community.”
Aside from being in a new league this season, the Phoenix also have a new coach in Jared Law, who actually became the coach in February 2020 before the pandemic shut everything down.
Throughout last year, though, Law continued to meet with players and help them with conditioning.
“He never quit on having the guys condition,” Cook said.
Veteran Phoenix players Justin Robertson and Larry Lee Woods returned this year and have been a big support to Cook and the organization.
“I’m really happy that they’re with us and they’re trying to recruit and get things rolling even for next year already,” Cook said.
Both players have been encouraging with their words and their efforts to build the team back up to where it was before the pandemic.
“Larry and Justin are great guys,” Cook said. “They work hard, Justin’s a family man and they have helped me throughout this whole pandemic. Always encouraging me, always telling me positive things and trying to recruit players for me and staff members.
“They’re always there for me. They’re my rock. If it wasn’t for Justin and Larry, I don’t know where I’d be right now. They have definitely made a difference in the Phoenix organization.”
The team is already recruiting players and staff for next season. Anyone interested should contact the front office at 661-524-6029.
“I always say, ‘Become a player, become staff, become a fan, become a sponsor,’” Cook said. “We’re trying to build a program at a higher level than anyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.