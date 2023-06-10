Dodgers Phillies Baseball

Associated Press

The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber (right) reacts after hitting a walk-off home run against the Dodgers while Dodgers catcher Will Smith looks on, Friday, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 5-4.

 

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday night for their season-high sixth straight win.

Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper and Trea Turner also drove in runs for the defending NL champion Phillies, who pulled within a game of .500.

