World Series Astros Phillies Baseball

Associated Press

The Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Phillies tied an MLB World Series record with five home runs in their 7-0 victory.

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper bashed a home run on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia, and then figured out how the Phillies could hit a few more.

The $330 million star offered quiet advice to Alec Bohm — and then it got really loud in Philadelphia.

