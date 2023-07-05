APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (left) sprints ahead of Australia’s Caleb Ewan to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 113 miles on Tuesday with start in Dax and finish in Nogaro, France.

 

NOGARO, France — Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a mass sprint to earn a second straight stage victory at the Tour de France on Tuesday, while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.

Philipsen followed up his win on Monday’s third stage and was once again expertly helped into position to attack by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate and Mathieu van der Poel.

