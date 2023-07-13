France Cycling Tour de France

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen (center) celebrates his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands’ Dylan Groenewegen (behind Philipsen) and Germany’s Phil Bauhaus (left) to win the 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 112 miles on Wednesday with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France.

MOULINS, France — Jasper Philipsen is in a class of his own when it comes to sprinting at the Tour de France. He is so strong that even when the teammate in charge of setting him up is not there, he still wins in the end.

The Belgian sprinter posted his fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France on Wednesday, taking his career tally to six.

