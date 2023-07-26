APTOPIX WWCup New Zealand Philippines Soccer

Associated Press

The Philippines’ Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring her team’s first goal during a Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match against co-host New Zealand on Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand. Philippines won 1-0.

 John Cowpland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Philippines made history at its first Women’s World Cup with its first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand.

The New Zealanders only five days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup.

