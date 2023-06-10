Canadian Open Golf

Canadian Press via AP

Carl Yuan lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open on Friday in Toronto, Ontario. The rookie leads the Canadian Open by one shot.

 

 Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Carl Yuan moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour, shooting a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan’s two-day total of 9-under 135.

