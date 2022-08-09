LIV Golf

Associated Press

Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left), governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Majed Al-Sorour (center), CEO of Golf Saudi, and Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, watch at the first tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament, July 30, in Bedminster, N.J.

The PGA Tour asked a federal judge in San Francisco to deny the appeal of three suspended players who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and now want to compete in the tour’s lucrative postseason, arguing the players knew the consequences two months ago.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are seeking a temporary restraining order. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week.

