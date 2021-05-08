PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept a Golden League meet against Antelope Valley, which had only one junior varsity swimmer, on Thursday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Quartz Hill girls won 140-12 and the Quartz Hill boys won 137-12. The Royals improved to 5-0 with one meet remaining, on Wednesday against Littlerock at Marie Kerr Park in the season finale.
Sebastian Petho led the Quartz Hill boys team with what Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed called the swim of the year so far.
Petho earned a CIF Division 2 consideration time in the boys 500 with a time of 4:46.83, breaking the school record set by Michael Knight (4:49.44) in 2015 at the CIF meet. He broke the school record by nearly two and a half seconds.
“If Sebastian can get into CIF, we can expect an even greater time drop,” Reed said.
Reed said the goal for the Quartz Hill girls was to earn and/or lower their CIF times in all three relays and they did that.
“We were able to put some younger swimmers in varsity events to get them some varsity experience,” Reed said.
The Quartz Hill girls 200 medley relay team earned a CIF consideration time, their first of the year. The 200 freestyle relay team lowered their CIF consideration time by one second and the 400 free relay team lowered their CIF time by nearly three seconds.
Emily Drossel lowered her CIF consideration time in the 100 free by leading off the relay with a time of 55.38. Drossel also earned her CIF automatic time in the 200 freestyle (1:57.46).
Kiana Henriquez lowered her CIF time in the 100 butterfly.
Girls Soccer
Paraclete 2, Crossroads 1
SANTA MONICA — The Paraclete girls soccer team won the Gold Coast League title with a 2-1 victory over Crossroads on Thursday.
The Spirits went undefeated in league with a 5-0-1 record and are 9-1-1 overall.
Paraclete trailed 1-0 on Friday before freshman Legend Ford tied the game early in the second half with an unassisted goal.
Later in the half, junior defender Danielle Thompson scored on a free kick from about 30 yards out to give the Spirits the lead for good.
Paraclete advances to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs starting next Wednesday. The playoff brackets will be released today.
Baseball
Paraclete 9, Campbell Hall 3
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team finished a two-game sweep of Campbell Hall with a 9-3 victory at home on Friday.
Bryan Peck picked up the win on the mound for the Spirits (12-4, 7-1 Gold Coast League) after giving up just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. It was his seventh win of the season.
Peck also helped himself at the plate with two hits.
Paraclete’s Logan Reese went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Trevor Shepherd also drove in two runs and Gabe Gonzales recorded two hits.
The Spirits play at non-league game at Tehachapi on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Quartz Hill 70, Antelope Valley 3
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 70-3 in a Golden League game on Friday.
Savannah Arellano led the Royals (7-3) with 22 points and teammate Mandy Frozina was close behind with 22 points.
Quartz Hill travels to first-place Highland (9-1) on Tuesday, while Antelope Valley (0-10) hosts fourth-place Knight (6-4).
