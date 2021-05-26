RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA — Quartz Hill junior Sebastian Petho broke his own school record in the 500-yard freestyle at the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Finals at Santa Margarita Catholic High School on Tuesday.
Petho finished 13th in the event, but swam in 4 minutes, 46.72 seconds.
“It was challenging, as always in Division 2, but we worked through it and I had a nice lap counter and a wonderful coach to help me drop time,” Petho said.
He broke his own record (4:46.83) set on May 6.
The previous record was held by Michael Knight (4:49.44) in 2015.
“(It feels0 pretty good, but I want to drop more time, so I’m going to be still working very hard to break that time next year,” Petho said.
Petho was the lone Valley competitor in the Division 2 Finals. His teammate Emily Drossel and a Quartz Hill girls 400-yard relay team will compete in Division 3 on Saturday, while Lancaster junior Destiny Carger will compete in Division 4, also on Saturday.
Palmdale’s Jocelyn Hyman is an alternate in the Division 4 100-yard freestyle.
Despite the shortened season, Petho was pleased with how he swam in the past couple of months.
“I’m satisfied with my times,” Petho said. “I could have trained a little bit better and prepared better, but I guess I still broke the school record and still dropped time in many (events), so it was a pretty good all-around season.”
