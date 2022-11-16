LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and Southern Cal rallied to beat Vermont 59-57 on Tuesday night.

Peterson made just 1 of 7 shots in the first half and the Trojans (2-1) trailed 27-22 at intermission. But the senior came out after the break and hit 5 of 7 shots from the floor, all five of his free throws and took over down the stretch.

