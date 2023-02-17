LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored a career-high 30 points and USC set a season-high for points as the Trojans blew out California, 97-60 on Thursday night.

USC led by as many as 40 points in the final minutes of the game and the 37-point margin of victory is its largest in Pac-12 Conference play since 2009.

