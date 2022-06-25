Perseverance pays off for Robinson

LANCASTER — Three of Paraclete’s five starters on the boys basketball team signed their National Letters of Intent to play college basketball on May 17 in the Paraclete High School gym.
Amari Robinson signed alongside teammates Dylan Cox (Luther College) and Luke Cramer (Husson University) to play at NAIA Division II Concordia University-Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
“They were my very first offer,” Robinson said. “The coach was almost 200% invested in me, he really wanted me. When I searched up the campus and the school itself and even just the team, I saw that they needed a guard and everything. He wants me to make an instant impact.”
Robinson said he was choosing between Concordia and Voorhees College in South Carolina. In the end, Concordia’s proximity to Wisconsin, where most of Robinson’s family lives, won out.
“I’m from the midwest and I’ve always wanted to go back to the midwest to go to college in Wisconsin, and Michigan is right next to Wisconsin,” he said. “So, all my family’s up there, so it was like a big family decision also.”
He’s excited for those family members, who will be about a 3- to 4-hour drive away, to see him play in college.
Robinson also really liked the coach Ricky Yahn.
“I talk to him a lot and I’m just ready to have a fantastic season with him,” Robinson said. “I really trust him. It feels like he’s definitely going to watch over me and protect me and make sure I’m all good.”
Concordia finished 9-18 last season. Robinson, who plans to study business and finance to get into real estate investing, can help spread the offense when he gets there.
“Probably, and I can say this honestly, the quickest point guard I’ve ever coached was Amari Robinson,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “I’ve told his parents this, I’ve told him this. I just wish, as with Luke, I would’ve had four years to work with Amari, too, to develop his skills. He made tremendous growth in one year.”
Robinson started his high school career at Van Nuys High School, but then COVID hit and put everything on hold. Robinson transferred to Alemany, but COVID persisted. So, he and his family made the decision to transfer to Paraclete for his senior season.
“He’s done a lot of growing,” Amari’s father Brandon Robinson said. “I’m very proud of him. Didn’t know what we were going to do or if he was going to make it to college with all the adversity, but he’s a fighter.
“He’s a fighter for people around him, like he’ll fight for you if he loves you. He’ll fight for whatever is right for you. He’ll definitely go to bat every chance that he can for you. And he loves making people better around him. … Concordia is getting a great player.”
Some of that growth came from learning a new position.
“I want to thank coach Chelette,” Amari Robinson said. “Even though we would bump heads a lot during the season, in the end, it was all worth it, I believe. He really taught me great lessons.
“Originally, I was a shooting guard. I came from Alemany as a shooting guard and I had to make a full transition into being a point guard, or adding it into my game and coach Chelette really helped me with that. Even though it was totally out of my play style, passing it, cutting and doing all that, it really did help me when it came to generalizing the floor and seeing everything. Whenever I do revert back to getting my shots up and everything, now I have that IQ of the game as a whole. It made me a way better player.”
Amari said he is also thankful to his entire extended family, but especially his parents — Brandon and Desarae Robinson — who dedicated their time and money to helping Amari in his basketball career.
“I want to thank my dad and my mom equally,” he said. “For my mom, being there as an emotional support when things get rough and my dad being there for workouts, taking me to trainings and being there for games. He filmed my games, he edited the film, he took pictures for (Instagram) and everything, he sent it out. He made me a Twitter, he talked to coaches on Twitter.
“He did way more than anyone could think of and way more than I could even thank him for. He’s the reason why I’m here today.”
He was also thankful for his time and experiences in his one year at Paraclete.
“I want to thank my teammates for putting up with me, in a good way,” Amari said. “Putting up with everything, fighting with me, fighting for me when it comes to games. Just always being there and making sure I always have someone to lean on.”
And he was especially thankful for his fellow seniors — Cox and Cramer.
“I want to thank my two senior teammates, because they were great,” Amari said. “I got to fall back on them a little bit this season. Whenever I needed a 3, I’d go to Dylan, whenever I needed a little bucket, I would give it to Luke, because he’s always cutting.”
Amari is the oldest of Brandon and Desarae’s three children. His brother Elijah is in junior high and his sister Aubrey is under age 5. He’s the first to be going away to college, but he’s excited for the journey.
“His future is totally ahead of him,” Chelette said. “I’m sure when he gets to (Concordia) and he has four years to develop into their system and become a leader of that team, that they’ll be very glad that he’s there. I wish him the best.”
