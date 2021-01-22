Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy. Ample sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.