Dodgers Free Agents Baseball

Associated Press

Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes delivers against the Pirates, Aug. 12, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Reyes finalized a $1.1 million contract, on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 Gene J. Puskar

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Outfielder David Peralta finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who reached one-year deals with pitchers Jimmy Nelson for $1.2 million and Alex Reyes for $1.1 million.

Reyes’ agreement includes a club option for 2024 along with escalators and bonuses that could make the deal worth $10 million over two seasons. Peralta can earn up $1.5 million in roster bonuses and Nelson up to $4 million in performance bonuses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.