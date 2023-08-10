APTOPIX Dodgers Diamondbacks Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ David Peralta yells towards his dugout as he runs out his two RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a game on Wednesday in Phoenix.

 Matt York

PHOENIX — David Peralta’s two-run single against his former team broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for Los Angeles while Arizona has lost eight straight. The loss dropped them under .500 for the first time since they lost the home opener to the Dodgers on April 6 to go 3-4.

