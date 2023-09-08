Dodgers Marlins Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, in Miami. Pepiot was perfect for 6.2 innings and the Dodgers won 10-0.

 

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6.2 innings as Julio Urías’ replacement in the Dodgers’ rotation, and Los Angeles routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night for just their second win seven games.

Josh Bell grounded a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh for the only hit off Pepiot. Caleb Ferguson allowed Garrett Hampson’s leadoff single in the eighth and Evan Phillips finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth.

