El Salvador US Soccer

Associated Press

United States forward Ricardo Pepi (9) celebrates with teammates after he scored a goal against El Salvador during a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, Monday, in Orlando, Fla.

 

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dropped by coach Gregg Berhalter from the U.S. World Cup roster, Ricardo Pepi returned to the national team under interim boss Anthony Hudson and responded with three goals in two games.

Pepi scored on his first touches of the match in the 62nd minute, lifting the U.S. over El Salvador 1-0 on Tuesday night and into the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

