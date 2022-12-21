Comeback Player of the Year Football

Associated Press

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball against Arizona State on Nov. 5 in Tempe, Ariz. Latu, on Tuesday, was named one of college football’s comeback players of the year.

 

 Ross D. Franklin

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football’s comeback players of the year on Tuesday.

Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury.

