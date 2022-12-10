APTOPIX WCup Croatia Brazil Soccer

Brazil’s Neymar reacts after losing a penalty shootout, 4-2, to Croatia in a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match on Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit.

Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout at the tournament in Qatar.

