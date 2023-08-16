With San Rafael’s pennant-clinching 2-0 win on Saturday over Tucson, the 2023 Pecos League season has come to a close after 399 regular season and playoff games over 11 weeks. Although both the Pacifics and Saguaros were regular season champions in their respective divisions, theirs were not the only notable performances this year.

In the Pacific Division, San Rafael led wire-to-wire but a terrific battle for the remaining three playoff berths involved five teams. Monterey went 24-4 at home and barely eked out second place by a half-game over Bakersfield. A last-day win by Lancaster clinched fourth, edging out Marysville by one game. Martinez was in the hunt until three straight losses over the final weekend left them in sixth, 2.5 games out of the postseason. Vallejo won only one of four games and was never a factor and Dublin was a disastrous 4-44 (2-38 on the road).

