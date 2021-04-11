OAK HILLS — Pitcher Bryan Peck threw a shutout for the Paraclete baseball team in a 3-0 win at Oak Hills High on Saturday.
Peck struck out 10 and gave up eight hits in seven innings. Peck also drove in a run.
Jacoby Madise went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Spirits (5-3) and scored a run, Cameron Estes had an RBI single and Logan Reese scored a run.
Paraclete starts league play at Wednesday, when the Spirits host Viewpoint.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 10,
Lancaster 1
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Lancaster 10-1 on Saturday, holding the Eagles to one hit in the final preseason game.
Quartz Hill starting pitcher Ryan Reddemann struck out six and gave up five walks and one hit in four innings.
Chuck Lang and Chase Mac both drove in two runs apiece for the Royals (5-0) and Logan Reddemann and Gus Swaner each scored two runs.
Quartz Hill scored four runs in the bottom of the first and added six in the sixth inning.
The Royals open Golden League play on Wednesday, when Quartz Hill hosts Lancaster. The two teams play again on Friday, at Lancaster High.
