US Womens Open Golf

Associated Press

Michelle Wie West (left) and Rose Zhang walk down the sixth fairway during a practice round for the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Tuesday, in Pebble Beach.

 Darron Cummings

PEBBLE BEACH — Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.

This was more about setting — the U.S. Women’s Open, the most prestigious championship in women’s golf, played for the first time at Pebble Beach, among the most recognizable golf courses in the world.

