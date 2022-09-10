Angels Astros Baseball

Associated Press

From left to right, The Angels’ Max Stassi, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout celebrate a two-home run by Trout behind Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado during the sixth inning on Friday in Houston. The Angels lost 4-3.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have plugged in several different players at center field this season hoping one of them would get going at the plate and show they can contribute as the team looks toward another deep playoff run.

On Friday night, Chas McCormick showed signs that he could fill that role with one of his best games of the season with a two-run homer and three RBIs to lead Houston to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

