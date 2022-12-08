Seahawks Rams Football

Associated Press

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Rams host the Raiders today.

INGLEWOOD — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life.

Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.