Participants learn skills at Cal City Basketball Camp

The 2022 California City High School Summer Basketball Camp returned from July 5 to July 15 and supported more than 40 campers most days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free camp was started by California City boys basketball coach Ron Fleming and has been a mainstay in the California City community for six years, with its only interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the support of great volunteers, this year being my wife Carolinda Fleming, assistant coach Booker Bailey, and Mrs. Shauna Royten who, along with her husband Ryan Royten host the local farmers market in California City, help make my job as camp director easy,” Ron Fleming said. “I also had the full support of the Mojave Unified School District, along with California City High School principal Katherine Notterman and athletic director Dominique Bennett.”
The camp focused on teaching fundamentals, footwork, dribbling, passing and shooting, while also teaching the middle-schoolers to go from shooting set shots to jump shots.
The campers were also taught defensive concepts, such as man-to-man defense, cutting the court into quarters, taking away the right hand from right-handed players, etc.
Every day there was a lunch break, sometimes catered by different companies. July 14, for example, was pizza day and July 15 the campers ate hamburgers and hot dogs.
“A big shout out goes to Jesse’s Pizza and coach Booker Bailey for making that happen,” Fleming said about pizza day. “Friday (July 15) was the day our campers sat down to eat hamburgers, hot dogs, hot links and French fries. Another big thanks to coach Booker Bailey, and to my wife Carolinda Fleming.
“In the past businesses, such as West Best Pizza Company has gone out of their way to support our basketball programs, in the summer as well as after games in the winter. We look forward to working with them in the future.”
After lunch, the campers would break into small groups based on skill set and play scrimmage games.
Fleming said the coaches would stop every so often to make bullet points about things they saw during the games.
“Daily critiques were given the next day before we got started on that day’s activities so each camper essentially got a daily progress report,” Fleming said. “During downtime coaches would work with campers on their individual skill set again, critiquing them with the goal of helping each camper get better at basketball.”
The camp has been a positive experience for the youth in California City.
“This program is an extension of the basketball program that coach Ron has set up at California City High School,” Cal City principal Katherine Notterman said. “He is a leader in our community that ensures our youth have a safe place to be and a future to believe in. We are honored that coach Ron and his team continue to bring this youth program every year to our community.”
The youth have a chance to learn from a knowledgeable and successful coaching staff as Fleming led the California City boys basketball team to back-to-back CIF-Central Section Division V championship titles in 2017 and 2018. The team reached the semifinals in 2019.
“I think what Coach Ron is doing with the youth is great,” California City athletic director and head football coach Dominique Bennett said. “He works hard to ensure the kids in the area learn the game of basketball and works one-on-one to help develop them as they grow. Coach Ron and his staff impact this small community in a major way! Great job coach!”
