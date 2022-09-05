Sky Sun Basketball

Associated Press

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) reacts after injuring her eye as guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on, during Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn.  — With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year.

Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA playoff semifinals. The Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

