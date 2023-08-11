APTOPIX WWCup Spain Netherlands Soccer

Associated Press

Spain’s Salma Paralluelo (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during extra time play at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand.

 Alessandra Tarantino

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Salma Paralluelo scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over Netherlands on Friday and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The teenager struck late of an tight clash between European heavyweights whose men’s teams already have storied World Cup histories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.