Paraclete XC fares well in first league meet

LONG BEACH — The Paraclete boys and girls cross country teams competed in their first El Camino Real League meet on Tuesday at Heartwell Park in Long Beach.
The Paraclete boys finished second overall, while the girls were fifth.
“Today was an excellent debut for Paraclete in the new league!” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said.
The meet was run “Invite” style with all of the Catholic Association schools racing together. Scores were then separated out for each league.
The boys had four runners finish in the top 10 with senior Josh Medellin leading the way in fifth in 18 minutes, 45 seconds. Junior Johnny Iabichella followed closely in sixth (18:45.4), while freshman Devin Miller was ninth (19:03.3) and senior Mark Costa finished ninth (19:24.0).
Freshman Isaac Munoz was 22nd overall (22:06.7) and senior Austin Hargus took 23rd (22:17.3).
The Spirits and Bishop Montgomery both had 50 points, but Bishop Montgomery’s top five times combined (1:36.33.1) were two minutes less than Paraclete’s (1:38:04.5).
On the girls side, Paraclete junior Alyssa Lara finished fifth overall (25:26.4) to lead her team, while junior Kiera Carr finished seventh (25:45.4).
Sophomore Kimberly Martinez followed in 20th (30:13.2), while freshman Kaylen Sandberg was 21st (31:04.8), junior Rebecca Study took 27th (36:55.0) and sophomore Emily Lizama finished 28th (37:40.4).
St. Monica (48) was first, St. Anthony (58) second, St. Pius/St. Matthias (76) third, Cantwell Sacred Heart (79) fourth and Paraclete (80) fifth.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, Kern Valley 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team swept past Kern Valley, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14, in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.
Kaedance Collette led the Roadrunners’ balanced offensive attack with eight kills, while Madison Moore and Amber Jordan recorded seven kills apiece and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme added six kills.
At the net, Collette picked up four blocks and Jordan added one block.
Rosamond setters Reese Ullrich (17) and Samantha Hufford (13) combined for 30 assists, while libero Alexy Finch picked up 29 digs and Eubanks-Hemme contributed 10 digs.
“This was a great team win for us tonight,” Rosamond head coach Rebecca Morris said. “We had some rough moments in the Cal City Tournament this weekend, so it was nice to see that we could come back together as a team and play some great volleyball. Our team works well when everyone is contributing.”
The Roadrunners are now 15-8-1 overall and 4-1 in league. They play host to Desert on Thursday.
Bishop 3, California City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost to Bishop 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 in a home High Desert League match on Tuesday.
“Bishop played very well tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Their girls executed their game plan very well, and our girls didn’t.”
The Ravens (11-12, 2-3 HDL) had a rough night on offense recording seven more errors than kills.
Other than Moon Boyd’s nine kills and two blocks, the hitters struggled.
“We really struggled getting the ball on the ground against them,” Moore said. “But, we still are lightyears ahead of where we were a month ago.”
Makayla Haggins recorded 15 assists and 10 digs for the Ravens, while Jasmine Haggins picked up nine digs.
Cal City looks to get back in the win column as it hosts Kern Valley on Thursday.
