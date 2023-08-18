Paraclete wins season opener

Paraclete senior quarterback Tyler Soles (1) throws a pass to senior wide receiver Mister Burnside (9) during Thursday’s season opener against Heritage Christian at Antelope Valley College. The Spirits won 35-6, starting the season on the right foot with a different mindset and new talent. Read the story in Saturday’s paper.
High School Football | Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.