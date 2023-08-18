 Skip to main content
High School Football | Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6

Paraclete wins season opener

Paraclete FB

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Paraclete senior quarterback Tyler Soles (1) throws a pass to senior wide receiver Mister Burnside (9) during Thursday’s season opener against Heritage Christian at Antelope Valley College. The Spirits won 35-6, starting the season on the right foot with a different mindset and new talent. Read the story in Saturday’s paper. 

