Paraclete wins North Tourney

BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday.
The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.
“They stepped up and battled through some adversity,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “They just kept finding ways to win. The last two teams we played were really good.”
It was a better finish than last year when the Spirits (10-1) lost a one-point heartbreaker to West (Bakersfield) in the tournament championship game.
Mister Burnside was held to just eight points, because of Bakersfield Christian’s box-and-1 defense, but he also had eight rebounds and five or six assists, according to Chelette.
Burnside was named to the all-tournament team and was also honored as the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
“He distributed the ball well,” Chelette said.
Donovan Ware and Devon Marshall both scored 10 points to lead the Spirits, while DJ Phillips recorded six points and Titus Morris and Aaron Williams added three points apiece.
“I’m very proud of what they did,” Chelette said.
Paraclete plays at Rosamond on Thursday and plays host to Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Saturday.
