 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Boys Basketball | North Tournament | Championship: Paraclete 46, Bakersfield Christian 43

Paraclete wins North Tourney

Burnside picks up all-tourney team honor

  • 0
Paraclete basketball North Tournament

Courtesy photo

The Paraclete boys basketball players and coaches pose with their North Tournament championship trophy after defeating Bakersfield Christian 46-43 on Saturday in the title game.

BAKERSFIELD — After four long days of driving back and forth to Bakersfield for the North Tournament, the Paraclete boys basketball team was awarded the tournament championship trophy on Saturday. 

The Spirits defeated Bakersfield Christian 46-43 in the tournament title game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.