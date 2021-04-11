LANCASTER — After the Paraclete football team turned the ball over three times on its first five offensive plays people might have thought the Spirits were in for a long night.
But remember a high school football game is 48 minutes.
And according to Spirits running back Amir Bankhead, “we talked about it and got it right.”
Paraclete settled down after the first quarter, settled in and sent Garces packing all the way back to Bakersfield with a convincing 34-6 victory over the Rams, Friday night at Antelope Valley College.
“After a poor start, three turnovers on the first five plays, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. The defense played great. We played pretty solid on offense with our fourth string quarterback,” Paraclete head coach Dean Herrington said. “They have some solid players over there and this was a good win for us. I was pleased how we played especially offensively compared to how bad we played on offense last week (against Damien).”
Garces (1-3) dominated the first quarter picking off Spirits quarterback Hunter Edwards twice and recovering a fumbled bad snap. However, the Rams could only muster six points as Paraclete’s defense was dominant the entire night.
Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, the Spirits (3-2) got on the board with a 1-yard touchdown surge by Bankhead which tied the score 6-6.
Later in the quarter a 42-yard completion from Edwards to Taajean Brown all the way to the Garces 17-yard line set up the Spirits next scoring drive. Paraclete drove the ball all the way to the 5-yard line, then Bankhead did his best Tim Tebow impersonation and he took the pitch and jump passed the ball to a wide open Nikolas Elm for the touchdown. That gave the Spirits the lead for good 13-6.
“We started off rough, but we picked it up in the second quarter. We weren’t communicating as a team,” said Bankhead. “Once we got it right we dominated. I’m happy with the victory, but we can’t come out like that because better teams will take advantage. I thought we put on a show for the fans.”
It was Paraclete’s first and last home game of the season as it plays five of its six games on the road, including next week’s season finale against arch nemesis Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth.
The Spirits took advantage of a fumble by Garces which put the ball on the Rams 39-yard line. On the ensuing play, Edwards connected with the speedy Caiou Chatman over the middle and Chatman did the rest. He eluded three would-be tacklers and sprinted to the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown and a 20-6 lead.
The Rams tried to mount a comeback later in the quarter and drove the ball all the way inside the 15-yard line. An ill-advised pass by backup quarterback Julian Smith ended up the in the bread basket of a waiting Brown who returned the ball 96 yards for a pick-six and a 27-6 lead for the Spirits.
“We could have done better. We just started off so slow. In the second half we came out and played better football,” Brown said. “Our defense played great. I think we have one of the best defenses in California. Our defense motivates our offense. Tonight was all for our seniors. We wanted to give them a good last game.”
The aforementioned defense allowed a total of 178 yards of offense to the Rams. It pressured both Smith and starter Travis Plugge the entire night and ended up with six sacks.
Brown and Edwards put the icing on the cake after the duo connected on a 26-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.
After a shaky start, Edwards settled in nicely finishing 10-of-15 for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Brown had five receptions for 93 yards and Chatman had three catches for 52 yards. Bankhead was the workhouse finishing with 98 yards on 22 carries.
