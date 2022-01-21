Paraclete vs. No. 10 Sierra Canyon to be televised

LANCASTER — The last time the Sierra Canyon boys basketball team came to town to take on Paraclete, the amount of spectators was so overwhelming, the Spirits had to host the game at Antelope Valley College.
Even then, the school had to turn away crowds of people who wanted a chance to see LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, and Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, play in person.
Since then, the world has changed. With the Coronavirus still raging on, the Spirits have adhered to safety protocols and members of the general public will not be admitted to tonight’s game.
Instead, just two family members from each player on both teams will be permitted.
For those who still want to watch the game, it will be televised at 7 p.m. on KDOC — channel 29 on Spectrum and 56 on DirecTV.
Bronny James, now a junior, is still playing for the Trailblazers (18-2, 2-0 GCL) and is surrounded by players who have already committed to playing in college.
One such player is 6-foot-5 senior combo guard Amari Bailey, who is considered the No. 2 recruit in the nation and has signed with UCLA.
Isaiah Elohim (6-foot-4) is considered the No. 4 sophomore in the nation.
Sierra Canyon was ranked No. 4 in the country, but recently dropped to No. 10 after a 72-65 loss to then No. 22-ranked St. Paul VI (Virginia) in the 2022 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions title game.
Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 2 in California behind Centennial (Corona), while Paraclete (13-6, 0-2) is ranked No. 275 in the state.
The Spirits boasts seniors Dylan Cox, Amari Robinson and Luke Cramer.
Sophomore Mister Burnside (6-foot-3) is ranked No. 65 among sophomores and was the co-MVP in the Cream of the Crop Game at the Pangos All-American Preview in October.
The Spirits will have their work cut out for them tonight.
