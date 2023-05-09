Paraclete volleyball reaches D5 title game

CHINO HILLS — The third-seeded Paraclete boys volleyball team outlasted No. 2 seed Chino Hills in five sets on Saturday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals at Chino Hills High School.
The Spirits won all of the odd-numbered sets, posting a 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 16-25, 16-14 victory to punch their ticket in to the Division 5 championship game.
Paraclete will play No. 1 seed Wiseburn Davinci, which also won its semifinal match in five sets over Nordhoff, at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Cerritos College.
Littlerock wins by forfeit
The Littlerock baseball team lost to Nuview Bridge 4-1 on Saturday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first round and thought its season was over.
The Lobos, however, gained new life on Monday when the Southern Section announced Nuview Bridge was removed from the playoffs for a pitch count violation and was forced to forfeit its game against Littlerock.
As a result, Littlerock will now host Brentwood today in the second round of the playoffs.
Brentwood defeated New Roads 18-0 in the first round on Friday.
