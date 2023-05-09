 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Paraclete volleyball reaches D5 title game

CHINO HILLS — The third-seeded Paraclete boys volleyball team outlasted No. 2 seed Chino Hills in five sets on Saturday in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals at Chino Hills High School.

The Spirits won all of the odd-numbered sets, posting a 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 16-25, 16-14 victory to punch their ticket in to the Division 5 championship game.

