LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Holy Martyrs 69-41 on Friday.
The Spirits (2-0) recorded 18 assists as a team.
“I’m really proud of the way the guys shared the basketball tonight and played defense,” said Paraclete coach Newton Chelette, who added the team also executed offensively.
Amado Coleman led the Spirits (2-0) with 25 points and seven assists, while Luke Cramer scored 10 points with six rebounds, Kris Horton recorded 13 points and seven rebounds and Dylan Cox added nine assists.
Paraclete plays host to Serrano next Friday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 64, Antelope Valley 15
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 64-15 on Friday.
Blessing McBride led the Hawks (2-1) with 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while Nyah Merrifield put in 11 points with four assists and five steals and Riley Asp added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Knight will host Palmdale today, while Antelope Valley (0-3) plays at Eastside.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 6, Lancaster 4
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit for a 6-4 victory over Lancaster in a Golden League game at Quartz Hill High on Thursday.
The Royals (6-0, 1-0) got two big key hits to remain undefeated in their league opener.
Justin Freiberg tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and later in the same inning Gus Swaner gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double.
Lancaster had a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Isaiah Pruitt hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Eagles, while J. Deleuw went 2-for-4 with a double. Lancaster’s N. Murawski and L. Fekety each hit a double with an RBI.
Anthony Jones, Freiberg and Mason Johnson each finished with two hits for Quartz Hill. Jones and Logan Reddemann both hit triples.
Quartz Hill reliever Colin Stout pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Girls Soccer
Knight 5, Palmdale 0
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Palmdale 5-0 on Thursday.
Vivian Martinez picked up a hat trick for the Hawks (5-1-1), while Alondra Munguia and Alyssandra Gonzales also scored.
Munguia added two assists, while Victoria Martinez and Jenny Vera also had one assist apiece.
Veronica Lopez saved five shots in goal to record the shutout for the Hawks.
Knight hosts Lancaster on Tuesday, while Palmdale (1-5-1) plays at Littlerock.
