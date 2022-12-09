Paraclete tops Tehachapi in tournament

BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team cruised to a 76-35 victory over Tehachapi in the North Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Bakersfield.
“We played really solid on defense and carried the basketball well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We shot it well, too.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (8-1) with 23 points, while Devon Marshall and Aaron Williams scored 10 points apiece and DJ Phillips added eight points.
Phillips also had five assists and was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Kris Horton also scored eight points, while Napoleon Serna put in six, Donovan Ware had five points, Titus Morris added four points and Andrew Hawatmeh contributed two points.
Paraclete plays Stockdale, today, in the semifinals of the tournament.
— Valley Torah 89, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 60
— Highland (Bakersfield) 61, California City 48
LITTLEROCK — The Knight girls basketball team continued its undefeated streak against Littlerock with a 73-18 victory over the Lobos on Thursday.
The Hawks (6-3, 3-1 Golden League) are now 36-0 all-time against Littlerock (0-6, 0-4).
Amia Tate recorded a triple-double of 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals and added six assists to help Knight to its victory.
Knight’s Riley Asp scored 16 points with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal and Isabel Aguilar scored 10 points with three rebounds and two steals.
Littlerock plays at Eastside on Tuesday, while Knight plays host to Antelope Valley.
— Rosamond 58, Vasquez 16
— Van Nuys 53, Paraclete 26
— Quartz Hill 60, Antelope Valley 9
— Highland 75, Lancaster 33
— Heritage Christian 6, Desert Christian 1
— Riverside Prep 10, Boron 0
Vasquez 8, Valley Torah 0
ACTON — The Vasquez boys soccer team defeated Valley Torah 8-0 in a Heritage League game on Thursday.
Juan Rios recorded two goals and two assists to lead the Mustangs (6-0, 1-0 HL), while Agustin Cabrera also scored two goals.
Vasquez’s Julian Hernandez, Armando Gonzalez and Angel Gomez-Henriquez recorded one goal and one assist apiece, while Owen Coons added a goal and Grant Goodwin contributed an assist.
Vasquez freshman goalkeeper Francisco Viramontes recorded five saves to preserve the shutout.
The Mustangs play host to St. Monica Academy on Tuesday in another league contest.
— Kern Valley 3, Mojave 1
— Quartz Hill 12, Antelope Valley 0
— Santa Clarita Christian 2, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.