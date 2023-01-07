LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Salesian 62-53 in a Camino Real League game on Friday in Los Angeles.
It is the second time the Spirits (18-1, 2-0 CRL) have beaten the Mustangs in the past nine days, as Paraclete topped Salesian, 60-54, Dec. 28, on its way to winning the Green bracket in The Classic at Damien.
Donovan Ware led the Spirits with 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and was named the team’s Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game.
Mister Burnside was close behind with 24 points for Paraclete, while DJ Phillips scored six, Kris Horton put in four and Devon Marshall added two points. But it was Marshall’s rebounding that really helped out the team.
“Devon was huge on the offensive glass,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “He kept a lot of things alive for us.”
The Spirits are now 2-0 in their first year in the Camino Real League. Napolean Serna was named the Tom’s Family Restaurant Player of the Game in the league opener on Wednesday.
Paraclete takes on Agoura at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Grant High School Showcase.
— Independence 3, Rosamond 2
— Highland (Bakersfield) 5, Rosamond 1
