High School Sports Roundup

Paraclete to play for Damien Classic title

The Paraclete boys basketball team held on for a 61-60 victory over Bonita in the semifinal of its bracket on Thursday in The Classic at Damien.

Up by one, the Spirits (15-1) turned the ball over with about 10 seconds to play and Bonita missed a shot on the other end. Paraclete rebounded the ball to seal the win.

