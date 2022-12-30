Paraclete to play for Damien Classic title

The Paraclete boys basketball team held on for a 61-60 victory over Bonita in the semifinal of its bracket on Thursday in The Classic at Damien.
Up by one, the Spirits (15-1) turned the ball over with about 10 seconds to play and Bonita missed a shot on the other end. Paraclete rebounded the ball to seal the win.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “The guys, they really played hard. I’m proud of their effort.”
Donovan Mitchell led the Spirits with 19 points, followed by Mister Burnside’s 18 points and Devon Marshall’s 14 points.
DJ Phillips scored five for Paraclete, Kris Horton added four and Aaron Williams put the team over the edge by sinking 1-of-2 free throws.
The Spirits play in their bracket’s championship game today at 6:30 p.m.
The Eastside boys basketball team defeated Pacifica (Oxnard) 37-32 on Thursday in the South Pasadena SoCal Christmas Classic.
The Lions will play in the consolation championship game today against Mark Keppel.
Amir Johnson led Eastside with nine points, while Chris Jackson and Camarie Medley scored six apiece.
ARVIN — The Paraclete girls basketball team defeated Highland (Bakersfield) 39-9 in the Arvin Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
Paraclete junior Aniste Hyde led the Spirits with 12 points and senior Jasmine Hernandez added nine points for the Spirits.
The Spirits advance to the consolation championship in the tournament and will face Bishop Union at noon today.
