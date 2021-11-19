BAKERSFIELD — The Paraclete boys basketball team defeated Corcoran 78-47 on Thursday to open the Highway 58 Tournament in Bakersfield.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (2-0) with 20 points, while Dylan Cox put in 19, Donavan Ware added 11 and DJ Phillips put in 10 points.
“It was the second night in a row shared the ball extremely well,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We easily had 15 to 20 assists. Defensively, we were very, very active. With as athletic as we are that’s the key, being active on defense and sharing the ball.”
The Spirits take on East Bakersfield today in the tournament.
College Basketball
Mt. SAC 95, AVC 72
PASADENA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to Mount San Antonio College, 95-72, on Thursday in the Pasadena Tournament.
It was a five-point game with six minutes left before Mt. SAC took control.
AVC sophomore guard Emani Scott led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Jonathan Daniels scored 15 points with four assists and five steals and Josh Assiff contributed 15 points and five rebounds.
The Marauders are now 2-2 and will play LA Valley in the tournament consolation semifinals. Mt. SAC is 3-1.
