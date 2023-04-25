 Skip to main content
Softball | Camino Real League: Paraclete 10, St. Monica 0 (5); Paraclete 3, St. Monica 1

Paraclete sweeps doubleheader vs. St. Monica

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team secured sole possession of first place in the Camino Real League with two big wins over St. Monica on Monday at Marie Kerr Park.

The Spirits and the Mariners both came into Monday with undefeated league records. Paraclete swept the doubleheader 10-0 in five innings in the first game and 3-1 in the second game.

