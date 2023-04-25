Paraclete sweeps doubleheader vs. St. Monica

PALMDALE — The Paraclete softball team secured sole possession of first place in the Camino Real League with two big wins over St. Monica on Monday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Spirits and the Mariners both came into Monday with undefeated league records. Paraclete swept the doubleheader 10-0 in five innings in the first game and 3-1 in the second game.
“It feels really good to stay in first place now,” Paraclete’s Jamie Sencion said. “We’re for sure first place, so it was really nice to get these two wins, because it guaranteed us first place.”
In the second game, the Spirits led 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I’m glad it was a close game, so they could win under pressure,” Paraclete coach Margaret Neill said. “So, that helped.”
Paraclete’s Kadynce Ruane and Addi Vandecar led off the inning with back-to-back walks and advanced to third and second base on a passed ball with one out and sophomore catcher Katelyn “KK” Young batting.
Young hit a ball over the center fielder’s head and to the fence to bring home both Ruane and Vandecar.
“I came up and I was like, ‘All right, just make contact, get the runners in,’ because it was close game, only 1-0,” Young said. “So, I was like, ‘OK, just make contact.’ I just felt it, swung and hit in my teammates.”
Young finished 3-for-3 with all three RBIs for the Spirits (17-1, 8-0 CRL).
“I felt really good today,” Young said. “I came out, I felt really energetic and ready to beat this team, because we’re trying to have an undefeated season. I’ve been very confident in my team lately, so I was excited to come out.”
Not only did she do well at the plate, but she also caught several foul popups, making them look easy even though the wind was swirling around.
“I love being behind the plate,” Young said. “I love being able to direct my team and just be there and just be in the moment.”
Her two-run double proved to be a key hit as St. Monica scored a run in the top of the sixth.
St. Monica’s Katrina Olmedo hit a one-out double and advanced to third on a groundout before Bella Hernandez hit a two-out RBI double.
Layla Campos followed with a single for the Mariners to put runners on the corner, but Paraclete freshman pitcher Sydney Scripter got St. Monica’s freshman pitcher Isabella Urbina to strike out swinging to end the inning.
Scripter got the win in the circle, allowing one run on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
“I felt like I came out strong in the first inning and then got a little tired throughout the game,” she said. “But I knew my teammates had my back.”
She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.
“I feel like I could do way better,” Scripter said. “I know I was getting underneath the ball, so I need to just stay level.”
Vandecar was 1-for-2 with two runs for the Spirits, while JoJo Olvera was also 1-for-2 and Taylor Day hit a double.
“The second game, we just got under it every time, because we were too anxious,” Neill said. “We played great defense, though.”
In the first game, the Spirits offense came out swinging, scoring early and often.
Vandecar and Mina Barriga led off the first inning with back-to-back singles for Paraclete and Jamie Sencion followed with a walk. Then, Shaylee Scripter drove in two runs with a single and Young brought home another run on a sacrifice fly.
Young was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the first game, making her 5-for-5 with four RBIs on the day.
“I’m glad KK came through,” Neill said. “I’m really happy for her, because she has just been hitting the ball so well and a lot of times it doesn’t show for anything because they’re line drives right at somebody.”
The Spirits scored five more runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
Sencion picked up the win in the circle, allowing just four hits with no runs and no walks and five strikeouts.
“I felt very good,” Sencion said. “I felt very powerful. My arm was new, so I felt stronger than the other days, because I was able to rest my arm over the weekend.”
She’s had a lot of help pitching this season with both Scripter sisters sharing in the duties, which will come in handy as the Spirits play five games in three days.
“It’s really nice being able to have support from my teammates to come and pitch for me,” Sencion said.
Vandecar was 2-for-3 with a run, while Day finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ruane and Angelina Soliz each had a hit and two RBIs and Shaylee Scripter was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Addie Gorman also had a hit and an RBI for Paraclete.
“I felt like we were prepared for the first game and we really made contact with the ball and we were really energized,” Sencion said.
The Spirits also had a 7-1 victory against Saint Joseph on the road on Saturday.
Sydney Scripter pitched that game as well, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts.
“It felt really good,” she said. “We were ready to play them.”
Day was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run on Saturday, while Vandecar was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Katelyn Young finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Shaylee Scripter was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ruane hit a double with an RBI.
Paraclete plays Serra today at Marie Kerr Park and then hosts a doubleheader against Saint Joseph on Wednesday to close out the regular season.
“I’m real excited for the rest of the season and ready for playoffs,” Young said.
