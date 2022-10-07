Paraclete survives St. Paul in five-set thriller

LANCASTER — Some strange things have happened in the month of October.
Of course, that is the month of Halloween, and it was evident in Paraclete High’s Gymnasium.
The Spirits were having a good ole time for the first two sets, before they were zombified by St. Paul in the next two.
It took the entire Paraclete team running into the foyer of the gymnasium prior to the fifth set, pausing and then running back into the gym as if they were going to start the match, to get it energized. The Spirits played with a sense of urgency in the final set and escaped with a 25-22, 25-14, 26-28, 22-25, 15-10 victory against the winless Swordsmen, Thursday evening at Paraclete High School.
“We were just messing around, and they snuck up on us,” Paraclete’s Andrea Barrientos said. “(In the first two sets), especially the second set, our energy was good, but when we got in the third and fourth, it died.”
After an easy second set win, it seemed as though it would be a short night for all in attendance, especially when Paraclete (19-7, 6-2) jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the third. However, the Swordsmen were the only ones in the entire gymnasium thinking they still had a chance.
While the Spirits’ energy plummeted, St. Paul’s (0-17, 0-6) went to a new high.
Literally.
Paraclete was clinging to a 21-17 lead, after the Swordsmen rallied back, before St. Paul won five points in a row with kills to grab a 22-21 lead. The Swordsmen took a 24-22 lead, before a kill and a service ace tied the score.
The Spirits staved off four set points, but a kill and a failed block attempt gave St. Paul the set.
“We lost our energy; it would go up, then down, then up again,” Paraclete head coach Kristen Shields said. “When you don’t have your full team, it’s difficult to adjust. I wasn’t too concerned (heading into the fifth set) because they love to stress me out. They’re pretty good at pulling out wins like that. It’s good to get the win, but we have to remain consistent, and we can’t have any letdowns.”
A letdown followed in the fourth set and both teams went toe-to-toe. The Spirits still look disinterested and lethargic. They had several uncharacteristic communication and hitting errors, and St. Paul took full advantage.
The Swordsmen won six of the final nine points to send the match into sudden death.
“In the first two sets, we came out with a lot of energy, but then we started making small errors,” Paraclete’s Ashley Cox said. “I thought we could have played much better. In the fifth set, we were more focused. We played for each other. As a team, we can’t lose focus or let things get in our head. We just have to tweak the little mistakes in practice, and we’ll be ready for the playoffs.”
The Spirits were led by Jaydin Watts, who had a match-high 15 kills. Watts added four blocks, as well. Cox was solid finishing with seven kills and four blocks. Sofia Vasquez had six kills and Barrientos finished with three kills and one block.
Sensing a spark, all the players ran into the foyer before the fifth set, took a deep breath and headed out in front of the partisan crowd.
Still, it took a while for Paraclete to get going due to its lackluster performance in the third and fourth sets. St. Paul actually kept its momentum and led 7-5. The Spirits rallied with a 5-0 run to grab a 10-7 lead, creating a little bit of distance.
Paraclete won the last two points with a kill and a hitting error by the Swordsmen, to breathe a sigh of relief.
“In the fifth set, we took it more seriously. We trusted each other,” Barrientos said. “It was a good win for us, but I felt like we could have, and should have, smashed that team. This will definitely open up our eyes moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.